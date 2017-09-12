Council sets not-to-exceed tax levy

The number is not final, and may be lowered but not raised before the final levy certification in December. The council will host a truth-in-taxation hearing and discuss the budget during its Dec. 11 meeting, where public input will be taken before adoption of the final budget.

The decision came at a 3-2 vote, after a long stalemate and multiple failed motions.

Council members had pre-approved a 9.5 percent increase during an Aug. 28 special meeting. However, council member Alan Oberloh wanted a 8.78 percent increase, as it was the original number asked for by city staff.

“My reason for staying with it is all the department heads brought forward all of their wants and needs, and it was included in the 8.78 number,” Oberloh said.

