Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Worthington woman arrested following altercation

    By Alyssa Sobotka Today at 9:31 a.m.
    Gach

    WORTHINGTON — A Worthington woman is facing five charges following a Sept. 8 altercation.

    Nyabuay Gach, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony; fifth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a gross misdemeanor; driving with a concentration of .08 within two hours, a gross misdemeanor; and driving after license revocation, a misdemeanor.

    According to the criminal complaint, Gach is accused of showing up to a Worthington residence on Sept. 8, where she fought another woman, threatened her and made a pass at her with her vehicle. Gach had left the scene upon a Worthington police officer’s arrival, and was later pulled over and arrested.

    Gach’s initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Nobles County District Court.

     
    Explore related topics:NewsnewsCrimeWorthington Police DepartmentAssaultDrugs
    Alyssa Sobotka

    Alyssa joined The Globe in July 2017 and covers education and crime beats. The Nebraska native earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In her own sarcastic tone, her blog, Aimlessly Navigating, recounts the reality, pitfalls and triumphs of a young 20-something navigating to maturity. Follow her on Twitter: @alyssasobotka

    asobotka@dglobe.com
    Advertisement