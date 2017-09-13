Worthington woman arrested following altercation
WORTHINGTON — A Worthington woman is facing five charges following a Sept. 8 altercation.
Nyabuay Gach, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony; fifth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a gross misdemeanor; driving with a concentration of .08 within two hours, a gross misdemeanor; and driving after license revocation, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, Gach is accused of showing up to a Worthington residence on Sept. 8, where she fought another woman, threatened her and made a pass at her with her vehicle. Gach had left the scene upon a Worthington police officer’s arrival, and was later pulled over and arrested.
Gach’s initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Nobles County District Court.