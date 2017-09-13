Mother-daughter tandem team up to find KTD medallion

Shirly Wieme found the medallion over the noon hour Wednesday, but she couldn’t have done so without the assistance of daughter Jill Cuperus.

“She’s the one that gave me the clues, so I said I’d split this with her,” Wieme said of the prize.

On Wednesday morning, Wieme said she searched for the medallion unsuccessfully along 10th Street. The word “time” in the second medallion clue, for instance, had led her to the clock located near the corner of 10th Street and Fifth Avenue, but Cuperus would soon guide her in a better direction.

“With the word ‘permits’ … I thought of City Hall,” Cuperus said, also referencing the second medallion clue. “And there was talking about the construction and the Government Center was getting construction done, so I figured that was it. … There was also ‘corner me neatly’ (in clue three), so I thought it had to be on a corner.”

After Cuperus and Wieme spoke Wednesday morning, Wieme went to check out her daughter’s suggested location.

“I found it at City Hall in a flower pot right outside the door,” Wieme said. “It was just stuck there in the middle of the pot.”

The first three clues were published on dglobe.com Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as in Wednesday’s print edition. Here are all of the clues — including those for Thursday and Friday that proved to be unneeded.

Clue 1

It's time again for King Turkey Day

So everyone come out and play!

A race, some games, and lots to do

A medallion to find, and it could be YOU!

Is in a park, or maybe downtown?

Hunt that cool medallion down!

Look up and down and even the middle,

To find it, you have to solve the riddle.

Clue 2

If time permits, be sure to search

Make sure you don't get left in the lurch.

The city is prepping for King Turkey Day,

Despite the construction that gets in the way.

Clue 3

Decide for yourself just where I've been keeping;

In the distance I hear things beep beep beeping.

Hunt me down and corner me neatly,

Snatch me from where I'm sitting discreetly.

Clue 4

Have you travelled for miles, just searching for me?

Officials walk past and don't even see;

The trees are scarce where I abide,

I keep my council while I hide.

Clue 5

Have you been looking? Step up your game.

The one on the right looks just the same.

I'm nestled in tight, surrounded by clay,

Ready to celebrate King Turkey Day