'Meet & Eat' luncheon planned for Sept. 23

The event is an opportunity for women to get together for good food, enjoyable conversations and tours of the Historic Dayton House. “Meet & Eat” will be catered by The Beach House of Sibley, Iowa and the menu will include options such as quiche, fresh fruit, croissant, sandwiches and more.

Tickets may be purchased from the Worthington Community Education office, located at 117 W. 11th Ave. #3, or by calling 376-6105.