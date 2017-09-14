She lost all use of her right hand. She has limited use of her left arm and hand. She would ultimately lose her dog and two other beloved animals.

But Johnson has held on to her smile and upbeat attitude, which customers at Perkins restaurant in Mountain Iron have appreciated since she began there as a server seven years ago.

"So it looks like the left-handed community is gaining a new member," she says.

What has helped Johnson maintain positivity, despite the physical damage, numerous surgeries and more to come, is knowing so many people care, she said.

The community will have the chance to further support Johnson at a benefit sponsored by Perkins set for 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Mountain Iron Community Center.

All-you-can-eat pancakes will be served, along with coffee and juice. There will be a baked goods raffle and auction. Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger.

The events of July 29 came as a "total shock" to Johnson, who was home alone with her three dogs — female pit bulls Jamaica, age 4, Zena, 2, and a male pit bull, Caesar, 5.

"I was getting ready for bed," when the two female dogs began fighting, she said. Zena, pregnant at the time, began to "bully" Jamaica, a dog which Johnson brought home as a 3-week-old pup. At first she thought "it was no big deal — they were playing around."

Johnson turned on a vacuum cleaner to try break up the fight. That's when Caesar, a dog she had "rescued from a bad situation," became involved.

She had allowed Caesar upstairs, and "he heard the fighting and latched on to my (right) arm," Johnson said. Her command to "drop it" was ignored, and "I could see in his eyes he was frantic."

Johnson drug him to the bathroom and tried to pour water on the male dog. "It didn't work. I knew I had to get help."

"I was in my pajamas and I drug him down the stairs, attached to my arm," Johnson said. As she was struggling to get out a sliding glass door, she lost the grip she had on the dog's collar. Her arm and his head were covered in blood, she said.

The dog then latched on her left arm and began shaking it. "That's how all the damage was done" to the left side, she said.

Johnson began screaming for help, and a neighbor ran over and "hit him over the head with something metal. (The dog) stopped what he was doing."

Johnson said a neighbor had called 911, and when police arrived, she was told to lie on the ground. "Caesar sat down on top of me and Zena came running out of the house."

Johnson, who had lacerations on her arm down to the bone, said she begged officers to taser or shoot Caesar, for fear he would go for her throat.

Ultimately, "police shot Zena. She was charging them," and Caesar ran back into the house, said Johnson, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Hibbing, airlifted to Duluth and ultimately sent to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where she spent 23 days and underwent 12 surgeries.

"The doctors were amazing," said Johnson, who returned to the Iron Range Aug. 22.

"I had damage to my right arm. I lost all of the tendons and muscle mass. I have no feeling in my hand or fingers," she said. Surgeons performed "a very unusual muscle graft" taking muscle from her left shoulder. "I had a skin graft on the back of my forearm."

Johnson additionally had skin grafts on her left arm, where some muscle was also lost. Grafts were taken from her legs to repair her arms, and it came to the point, she said, where all of her extremities were bandaged.

There will be future surgeries to replace tendons in her left hand.

"I can't even buckle a seat belt or open a door," she said. "Doctors made it very clear, I'm now left-handed. I'll never be right-handed again."

Johnson said there is a possibility, however, that she could regain some feeling in her right hand with time. "I have some tingling and sharp pains. That's a good sign."

While in the hospital, Johnson learned that Caesar and Jamaica had been left inside her house, she said.

When officers, with her permission, returned to the home, they found the male dog "in a daze," Johnson said. He was deemed dangerous and shot. Johnson's 17-year-old daughter retrieved Jamaica, but "she was traumatized and injured and we had to put her down."

Johnson said the dogs had not shown signs of aggression toward her previously, and their owner figures the male dog became involved because the other two dogs were fighting. "Zena was pregnant and maybe he thought I was going to hurt her," she said.

"I don't think he even realized it was me he was biting. His eyes were blanked out," Johnson explained. "If I had any indication this would happen, I would have had Caesar in a kennel and the other two separated."

Johnson said she doesn't blame the dogs, because they were "acting on instinct" and "it was a huge loss" to lose all three.

Physically, she said, "every day has been a struggle. The recovery process will be a long haul."

Johnson, who has been at Perkins since it opened in 2010, said she will never have the strength in her arms to be a server, but perhaps she could work in another capacity, such as a hostess.

"Jaimie was one of the greatest servers," said Perkins of Mountain Iron Associate Manager Tony Lushenko. "I've been in the restaurant business since 1989, and in those 28 years she is one of the best I've ever seen — and this was her first waitress job. The customers just love her."

Mountain Iron Mayor Gary Skalko, who frequents the restaurant, said he has always been amazed at "that photographic memory of hers. It's just stunning. She can take an order of 15 people and just do it in her mind. She never writes anything down." And orders are always correct, he said.

"She is neat person — a neat young lady. She has a really good attitude," the mayor said.

"I've always been a positive, look-at-the-bright-side person," Johnson said, recalling how she was inspired by another patient at the Minneapolis hospital.

"I was in the burn unit the last six days because of grafts," she said. Across the room in the open surgery prep area, "there was an older man and he was laughing and joking. He was all bandaged up," with third-degree burns covering his body. "I thought, if he can laugh and joke, it's not so bad for me."

Johnson said her fiancé, Chris Davis, has been steadily by her side, "changing my bandages every day and getting me dressed day after day. And I have my daughter and sister and mom and stepdad — and the community."

Perkins staff and customers have rallied around Johnson, Lushenko said. Many patrons have left donations for her at the restaurant. "The outpouring has reaffirmed my feeling of human beings being there for each other."

"I feel humbled by the fact that so many people care," Johnson said. "It's very humbling, to say the least."

A GoFundMe account has also be established to assist Johnson: www.gofundme.com/jaimie-johnson-pit-bull-attack.