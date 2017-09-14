Minn. Halloween parade won’t be candy-free after all

“You can’t call Anoka the Halloween Capital of the World any longer if you are going to break the long standing tradition of handing out candy at Minnesota’s largest parade,” one woman wrote on the organization’s Facebook page. “Ridiculously stupid decision and until you change it, we won’t be attending the parade again.”

Many others echoed her sentiments online.

Last week, Anoka Halloween posted on Facebook that -- based on the “strong recommendation” of city leaders -- candy will be allowed at the parade. The group will work with Anoka’s police department and other city employees to ensure it is handed out safely.

The parade will be held Oct. 28 at 1 p.m