According to Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson, work to shorten the racetrack from a half-mile to four-tenths of a mile needed to begin sooner than anticipated, when weather was favorable.

“We had to jump on it real quick and the decision was made within a short period of time to move ahead,” Johnson said. “That’s the reason we postponed the IMCA Nationals, because we would have given up two and a half weeks of prime time to get work done.”

Johnson said the last race at the motorplex located in northeast Jackson was Sept. 2. The motorplex made a Sept. 7 announcement to its website that the IMCA Nationals would be postponed and work on the racetrack began Sept. 8, Johnson added.

There had been some drivers already register for the two-day IMCA National event scheduled in September.

“They will be getting a full refund, and most have already been sent back,” he said.

Johnson said the decision to shorten the racetrack was not a spur of the moment decision.

“We’ve talked to a lot of the racers, and the current track configuration we had was extremely hard on motors,” said Johnson of the stress on motors caused during turns.

He added that shortening the track will not only reduce motor stress, but anticipates the quality of racing will also improve.

“It’s going to be closer racing — more side-by-side action,” he said.

It will also create less work and dollars for the motorplex when prepping the track for an upcoming race.

The reconstruction will be completed in two phases, Johnson said.

The push is to get the racetrack shortening phase complete before snow arrives later this fall, Johnson said. An upgrade to the front stretch and guard rail and construction of a new catch rail at turns three and four is expected to be complete following the 2018 season.

Johnson said the last major renovation the Jackson Motorplex saw was following the 2015 season.

“That’s the year Tod Quiring bought (the motorplex),” Johnson said of the Windom man. “Ever since he bought it, it has been an ongoing process to make upgrades.”

New bleachers, suites and lighting were installed in 2015, and the pit and campground areas received a renovation last spring. There are other improvement projects in the lineup, Johnson added.

“We’re thinking about possibly running a tunnel under the track, so fans can access the infield from the grandstand,” he said.

Other potential future improvements include extending the pit area, and expanding the campground and the eastern part of the racetrack.

“We’re looking at hosting several multi-day events next year and working with different organizations to bring more people in town and to our facility,” Johnson said.

Jackson City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said it’s difficult to quantify an exact economic impact the Jackson Motorplex has on the local economy, but the assumption is positive.

“The assumption, based on feedback from various businesses, has been that there is an increase in revenues when race events are held,” Bromeland said.

She added that, specifically, the Jackson Municipal Liquor Store experiences a sales increase during race events, as the store offers 10 percent off certain purchases with proof of a ticket stub.