WAF accepting grant applications

Grant applications may be picked up at the Worthington Chamber of Commerce at 1121 Third Ave. or downloaded from the Worthington Area Foundation website, wgtnareafoundation.org. Completed applications should be submitted by mail to the Worthington Area Foundation, P.O. Box 373, Worthington 56187 or in-person at the Chamber office during business hours.

The grant award reception will be take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Memorial Auditorium.