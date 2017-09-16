Windom fire, ambulance responding from new location

The city of Windom celebrated its new approximately $3.75 million Emergency Services Facility with a Sept. 8 and 9 ribbon cutting and community open house. The facility at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 10th Street houses both fire and ambulance services.

“A lot of times fire and ambulance share responsibilities,” said Windom Fire Chief Dan Ortmann. “So in order for us to respond out of one place all at one time is a huge benefit.”

Windom Ambulance Director Tim Hacker agreed that having one location for emergency responders as opposed to three locations spread across the city has been a benefit. He added that because there are individuals that are both firefighters and EMTs, having one centralized location where everyone responds helps cut down response time.

“If fire needs more guys or if EMT needs more, we can pull some of those guys before we even get to the scene,” Hacker said.

According to Windom City Administrator Steve Nasby, the approximately 18,500-square-foot facility features five double deep, drive through fire bays and four ambulance bays. The facility also accommodates for fire and ambulance supply, ambulance storage, fire laundry, training rooms, offices and a kitchenette.

Nasby added that four sleeping rooms, lounge, kitchenette and restrooms located on the facility’s second floor allow first responders an area to stay when on-call.

He anticipates the bunk area to be particularly valuable during inclement weather events and for crew members that reside in rural Windom.

“The radius of where people can live and be on our crew is limited,” Nasby said. “There are people that live outside the radius that would like to be on our crew, so the sleeping room makes that possible.”

Ortmann said the ESF is also conveniently located next to the law enforcement center, which allows for a better collaboration and closer working relationship between all first responders.

Not all Windom residents agreed it was the best location.

A year ago, some members of the community organized a Witt Park committee, which vocalized their opposition to the city’s proposition to build the new ESF on Witt Park. At that time, the committee also expressed concern about the cost and funding source.

Nasby said the city has already contributed $1.9 million to the approximately $3.75 million price tag. The remaining $2,034,000 has been funded by a 20-year lease with an allowance for it to be paid off early.

Nasby added that the city will have to make an annual payment of about $135,000, but it already has some funding commitments and others being discussed that would potentially reduce the additional property tax levy amount to about $20,000 to $30,000.

That would amount to about a 1 to 1.25 percent property tax increase, he said.

“So, I’d say right now, we’re able to work it to there is very minimal impact to the tax levy,” Nasby said.

The city must set its not to exceed levy by the end of the month, and Nasby expects a final decision sometime in late October.

As for the closure of Witt Park, two items of playground equipment will be relocated to other city parks by the end of the year, Nasby said. The Parks and Recreation Commission is still finalizing a location and plans for city tennis courts, he added.

According to Nasby, the Windom Ambulance Service responded to more than 725 emergency calls in the last year and the Windom Fire Department responds to between 45 and 50 per year. He added that there are 31 volunteer firefighters on the department and between 18 and 20 emergency medical technicians.