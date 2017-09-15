Street work continuing around city

Beginning the week of Sept. 18, drivers should watch for changes in signal operations while the signals are being updated. Signals will be switched to four-way flashing red for periods of time, and the signals will also be turned off and replaced with four-way stop signs at other times. Signal updates will result in flashing yellow left-turn arrows to replace green balls for the permitted but not protected left turns. Protected left turn (green left arrow) cycles will also be added to the signal sequence for the traffic on McMillan Street approaching the intersection.In other construction projects:* A majority of the concrete work for the Elmwood Avenue water main reconstruction project between West Clary Street and Liberty Drive was completed by Sept. 8. Intersection pavement restoration remains, which will begin the week of Sept. 18 and continue for about two weeks. Turf restoration will begin within two weeks of completion of pavement restoration.* Work is also continuing on the bituminous resurfacing project on Diagonal Road between Oxford Street and 10th Avenue. Pavement overlay work was completed on Monday, and turf restoration remains.