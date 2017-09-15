DNR seeks oversight committee members

About half the current members' terms expire Dec. 14 and are subject to this open application, the DNR said in a news release.

Potential committee members should have a strong interest in natural resource management and how it is funded. DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr will appoint committee members for three-year terms. Applications are being accepted until Sept. 25 online at the DNR's Game and Fish Fund Budgetary Oversight webpage at mndnr.gov/gamefishoversight.

Minnesota's Game and Fish Fund is the fiscal foundation for many of the state's core natural resource management functions. Upwards of $110 million a year is deposited into this fund from hunting and fishing license sales, a sales tax on lottery tickets and other sources of revenue, including a reimbursement based on a federal excise tax on certain hunting, fishing and boating equipment.

Committee members participate in a mid-December orientation meeting and one to two meetings per month from January to May. Meetings generally are two hours in the evening at DNR headquarters in St. Paul, with the total time commitment estimated at 20 to 40 hours, plus travel time.