Paycheck cashes in for come-from-behind victory

Paycheck and the Worthington Great Gobbler Gallop team crossed the finish line in collected fashion in 1 minute, 42.65 seconds, defeating opponent Ruby Begonia and the Cuero, Texas team, who clocked a 4 minute, 30.65 second time.

Ruby actually crossed the finish line in two minutes, 11.05 seconds, but 22 five-second touching penalties and a two-minute carrying penalty really added up against the team during the first leg of the annual race. The Paycheck team committed no penalties.

Ruby Begonia earned an impressive lead over Paycheck early on, but it wasn’t enough to ruffle the Worthington team’s feathers.

In fact, it was all part of its strategy, said Paycheck Coach Wade Roesner.

“We wanted to give the Cuero team a little bit of a lead to make them feel good — just to keep their hopes alive,” Roesner said. “Then we figured OK — that's far enough, we gave them a block lead — and then turned on the afterburners.”

