Because of its central location, North Dakota State University's Carrington Research Extension Center is engaged in a number of projects holding widespread interest and appeal. We visited the Carrington center on a rainy summer day to learn more about four of them.

Keepin' it real with UAVs

Paulo Flores operates the remote controls to lift the small unmanned aerial vehicle into the air. He puts it through its paces, smoothly and efficiently, before returning it to the ground.

"They're not hard to fly. It gets a little boring, though," he says.

But Flores, NDSU precision agriculture specialist, isn't studying UAVs, commonly known as drones, for their recreational or entertainment value. He's researching the practical application of drones in agriculture, to help farmers and ranchers use them more effectively.

Drone research began at Carrington in 2014. Last year, more than 80 flights over 16 days were flown, collecting about 14,000 images from more than 150 trials. Thirteen different crops were studied, focusing on fertility, crop disease management, weed control, crop development stages, crop maturation and canopy, among other factors.

One example of what Flores thinks UAVs might help farmers improve at: studying skips and doubles in planted fields and identifying what was responsible. That ties nicely into precision agriculture, in which farmers try to fine-tune inputs on every square inch of a field.

"Most people know where the problems are on their farm. But this technology can help you document them," he says.

One longstanding question is whether farmers or agronomists will operate drones over fields. Flores thinks it generally will be the latter.

"Farmers aren't very interested in doing this," he says. "But I can see this as being very good for agronomists. I think it's a great tool for them."

Flores says drones already do a good job of capturing images — but improvement is needed in using the images to provide producers with information they can act on.

"We're still a couple of years away from making use of this in a big way," he says. "But every year we're learning more and more about how we can use this technology."

A passion for fruit

Kathy Wiederholt has a passion for gardening and fruit. So she takes personal and professional satisfaction in her work as NDSU fruit project manager.

"We can grow things that are healthful and fun here in North Dakota," she says.

The project began in 2006 to help and encourage North Dakotans to grow more fruit; Wiederholt has been involved since the beginning. Today, the project's orchard in Carrington covers three acres and consists of more than 750 plants arranged as both demonstrations and variety trials for ongoing research.

"It shows what we can grow and what varieties might grow a little better than others," Wiederholt says of the project and its research.

Last year, the project helped about 1,000 people through tours, presentations and consultations. Wiederholt isn't aware of any other state with a similar project.

Some people might be wary of growing fruit because of the commitment it requires. But Wiederholt says most of the effort occurs in the first two years.

"This is a perennial crop. By the time the plant is three years old, it will settle down and do what it does. It shouldn't be too much of a management headache," she says.

The fruit project works with both homeowners who want to grow fruit on a small scale and people interested in raising fruit commercially.

"We're a fruit-poor state, and we'd love to work with anyone who wants to grow fruit," Wiederholt says.

Why grow rye? Many reasons

Steve Zwinger wears several research hats. Though he focuses heavily on organic, he's active in forage, cover crop and alternative crop research, too. Much of his work involves rye, an age-old crop that's enjoying a 21st century resurgence.

"Rye is gaining a lot of popularity. It has a lot of uses and fits for agriculture right now," says Zwinger, agronomy research specialist. "We're learning more about rye, through research and science, to help with the different fits and uses it has."

Rye is a cereal grain, a close relative of wheat and barley. The crop once was common in North Dakota and parts of the rest of the Upper Midwest, but later fell into obscurity as other cereal grains became more prominent. Now, however, rye's role as a cover crop, use as a forage crop and value in enhancing soil health have brought renewed attention.

"Rye can really help with the forage base," in part because it can be planted unusually late in the fall, Zwinger says.

"It's the first plant that I see to green up in the spring and it's one of the last ones (still green) in the fall. And because it's so winter-hardy, it seems to always make it through the winter," he says.

Rye and other cover crops continue to hold potential in drought-stricken areas of the Upper Midwest, Zwinger says.

"They still have a fit in dry weather in dry soils. There is evidence and data that, managed right, we don't lose any more water with cover crops," he says. "And it's important to keep living roots in the soil."

There's growing realization that "managing soil microbes and diversity in soil is the new frontier" in agriculture, and that "biological elements," including cover crops, wider crop rotations and animal manure have a major role to play, he says.

"I'd like to be known as the biological researcher, not the organic researcher," Zwinger says.

"We're trying to increase the biologic component, and these principles can be important for all farmers, not only organic ones," he says.

Compost a dead cow (really)

Composting dead animals isn't high on to the to-do list of most ranchers. But

North Dakota ranchers should consider it, Mary Berg says.

"With composting, we don't have to worry about digging holes (often in frozen ground) or burying things. It's all year long," says Berg, NDSU livestock environmental management area Extension specialist.

She helped to prepare a five-step guide to dispose of dead animals by composting. Also involved in the NDSU project were Paige Brummond, Ward County Extension agent; Alicia Harstad, Stutsman County Extension agent; and Penny Nester, Kidder County Extension agent.

The most common method of disposing of dead animals is "carcass abandonment, which we call 'feeding the coyotes.' That's actually illegal, so we really try to encourage producers not to do that," Berg says.

Composting's primary benefits are preventing the spread of bacteria and viruses, breaking down the majority of bones and preventing predatory feeding, she says.

Here are the five steps, or a "recipe," as Berg calls it, of composting a dead animal:

• Place 2 feet of base material in a pile or long row, depending on the number of carcasses to be composted.

• Lay carcass on top of base. Have at least 1 foot of base material between the perimeter of the carcass and edge of the base.

• If composting cattle, puncture the rumen to prevent it from exploding.

• Cover carcass with 8 to 10 inches of bulking material.

• Cover the entire pile or long row with 2 feet of cover material.

To see the guide: www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/livestock/5-easy-steps-for-composting-dead-... watch the video version of the guide: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE1QfgbfjYI.