A focal point was unveiling a book that included Douglass Steiger, a leader in the family that invented the machine near Thief River Falls, Minn. The event was held in conjunction with gatherings of former Steiger executives at Big Iron as well as gatherings at the Case New Holland plant in Fargo, where the tractor model is still made, now under the Case-IH brand.

Lee Klancher, an author from Austin, Texas, was promoting the "Red 4WD Tractors: 1957-2017" book, which came on the market this month. Klancher started as a science writer in the 1990s and has written more than 20 books, mostly on the development of technology. He started Octane Press in 2010 and published modern-day (1958 to present) International Harvester and Case-IH tractors.

The first book came out late in 2013 to commemorate the Magnum model tractor's 25th anniversary. That book was "Red Tractors: 1958 to 2013." The second, in fall 2015, was called "Red Combines," and covered all of the combines made by IH and Case-IH. The heart of that book is the axial flow combine story.

The Red 4WD Tractors book has been available only a few weeks and relates the history of the four-wheel-drive machines — particularly Steiger — which takes up about a quarter of its 384 pages.

"The Steiger story is really the heart and soul of this book," Klancher says. "It's another one of those amazing stories of ag innovation — three guys build a tractor in their barn at home and it becomes a worldwide global leader."

The book also talks about J.I. Case competitors, and also Case-IH. The authors interview up to 100 sources.

"We go deep on how and why these machines were developed the way that they were," Klancher says.

The 7-pound book comes in three editions. The "regular" edition retails for $75, but is available for $55 from some online sources. The 100 "serial number editions" are for collectors. They are numbered from 501 to 600, just like IH tractors were. The middle level edition is in a display case for $400. The books are available at various retailers, including Barnes and Noble.

Among the crowd was Carter Charles, of Handcock, Minn., who has owned Steiger tractors since 1973, and his family's longtime hired man, Frank Kill, of Morris, Minn. They attended the book signing as part of their trip to Big Iron. The Charles family traded their first Steiger in 1980 for a Steiger Cougar, and finally for a Steiger Lion, built in 1989.

Les Doll of New Salem, N.D., helped his 2-year-old grandson, Hudson Thompson, onto the seat of old "No. 1." Hudson's mother, Jenae (Doll) Thompson said Hudson "just loves tractors," and that he couldn't quite figure out the stick-steering method. "No steering wheel," Les said.

Pete McCann is marketing manager for Case-IH for Australia and New Zealand. He comes annually for meetings with the Fargo CNH manufacturing plant, where they produce Steiger model tractors for the Case-IH brand.

Australia and the northern U.S. and Canada have similar demands for large four-wheel-drives for broad-acre farming.

"We love horsepower," McCann says, noting that wheat implements go from 60 to 120 feet wide. The larger machines, in part, are driven by fewer available qualified laborers.

"Steiger history is well-known in Australia," McCann says. "The first articulated tractor I ever drove when I was 16 was a green Steiger. I guess it's close to the heart. Even some of the older models such as the Panther are still there, still helping to put in Australia's wheat crop." He said visiting with Douglass Steiger was a rare pleasure.