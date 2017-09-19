Tri-State Band Festival is Sept. 30

The parade competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Luverne, with 19 bands competing. Parade marshals include the Luverne Music Boosters.

Fifteen bands will compete in the field competition, which begins at 12:30 p.m. on the Cardinal Football Field. Admission to the field competition is by a Tri-State Band Festival button. Buttons will be sold during the parade or at the gate. Booklets containing information about the bands will also be available for purchase.

Participating bands include Adrian, Murray County Central, Pipestone Area, Stewartville, Tracy and Worthington; South Dakota bands from Brandon Valley, Garretson, Huron, Lennox, Sioux Falls Lincoln and O’Gorman, Madison, Sioux Falls Christian, Tea, West Central and Yankton; and Iowa bands from Boyden-Hull, George-Little Rock, Sheldon, Sibley-Ocheyedan, South O’Brien and West Lyon.

Host bands include Luverne Middle School and High School. Guest Band is South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas.