MCC, West Central capture KTD band top spots

With 201.5 points to their credit, the West Central band also swept the caption awards (Outstanding Winds, Drumline, Drum major and Colorguard).

Topping the Class B category were the Murray County Central Marching Rebels, with 179.5 points in their favor.

The Luverne High School Marching Cardinals received the KTD People’s Choice award.

Worthington’s host bands (the Worthington High School “Spirit of Worthington” Trojan Marching band, directed by Jon Loy, and the Worthington Middle School band, directed by Mike Andersen) performed on an exhibition basis.

The WHS Trojans’ competitive season commences Friday, with an appearance at the Menno (S.D.) Band Day on Friday followed by the Waseca Marching Classic on Saturday.