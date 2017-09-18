Search
    Minn. college student left in car after crash as driver fled identified

    By St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 5:06 p.m.
    Ria Patel Submitted photo
     

    MINNEAPOLIS -- The woman who died in a Minneapolis car crash early Sunday has been identified as a University of St. Thomas junior from Eden Prairie, Minn.

    Ria Patel, 20, died of head injuries at 3:51 a.m. Sunday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

    Minneapolis police said Patel was riding in a car that crashed into a stoplight at Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway.

    The driver ran from the crash, leaving Patel trapped inside. Officers freed her but she died at the scene.

    The driver had not been located as of late Monday.

