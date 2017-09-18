Ria Patel, 20, died of head injuries at 3:51 a.m. Sunday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Minneapolis police said Patel was riding in a car that crashed into a stoplight at Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway.

The driver ran from the crash, leaving Patel trapped inside. Officers freed her but she died at the scene.

The driver had not been located as of late Monday.