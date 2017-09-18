Inmate Kia Hansen, who was being held on multiple counts of theft and burglary primarily involving video lottery machines, is now also wanted for aggravated assault from one of Hansen’s video lottery theft cases, warden Jeff Gromer said.

A new warrant was also issued Monday charging him with escape in the first degree.

Hansen is not considered to be a danger to the community at large but could pose a danger if confronted or cornered, said Gromer. “As a fugitive from law enforcement and an escapee from jail his behavior may be unpredictable,” he said.

If Hansen is seen do not approach him but call 911, said Gromer.

Hansen is 6 feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds.