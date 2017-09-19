There have been 42 sellouts at the events center, with some of the top draws being Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Paul McCartney, Elton Johnson, Blake Shelton and the Eagles.

Professional Bull Riders events were sold out eight times, while Brooks had nine sellouts this month.

The center, which seats about 12,000 for most events, opened in September of 2014, hosting several public open houses and then its grand opening concert Oct. 3, a sold-out Jason Aldean concert.

Since then, nearly two million people have attended events, including 42 sell outs, counting the The center ranked 100th in Pollstar Magazine’s 2015 Top 200 world-wide venues listing, based on gross concert ticket sales. The venue rose to 88th in 2016, surpassing some of the region’s larger venues in Omaha and Fargo.

The venue has reported a profit each year due to its ticket sales success. Center operators SMG employs more than 50 full-time staff, and more than 500 part-time staff, to work events and manage the facility.