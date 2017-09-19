Martin Rezac, 61, was sentenced Monday in federal court, after entering his guilty plea in June. According to court documents, Rezac pleaded guilty to calling a registered nurse at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Sioux Falls and threatened to kill and injure her. He also pleaded guilty to threatening to destroy a building on the medical center’s campus.

Court documents state that from June 1 to Nov. 26, 2015, Rezac made phone calls to the nurse at the VA in Sioux Falls and described how he was going to build a bomb.

On Nov. 26. 2015, Rezac injured himself in his home from an explosion of the highly explosive substance, hexamethylene triperoxide. Other explosives and unknown substances were also found in his home. Rezac was transported to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Rezac was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange, to serve 18 months in prison with three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $100 in costs and fines.