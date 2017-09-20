No one was home at the time of the blaze, the release said, and the fire caused an estimated $109,000 in damage to the structure and the contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but BFD officials said it does appear to be accidental in nature.

Seventeen firefighters from the Bemidji and Cass Lake Fire Departments battled the flames for multiple hours before it was under control. Also responding to the scene was the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance and Beltrami Electric Co-op.