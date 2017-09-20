U.S. 59 resurfacing done in Worthington

The project extended from Interstate 90 to the north junction with Minnesota 60. In addition to resurfacing, the work included sidewalk access improvements, lighting and traffic signal upgrades. The project provides a smoother, safer ride until a more comprehensive project is constructed around 2025.

Central Specialties Inc. of Alexandria was awarded the project with a bid of $1,505,098.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.