U.S. 59 resurfacing done in Worthington
MANKATO — Worthington-area motorists will be pleased to know that there will be no more restrictions on U.S. 59 (Humiston and Oxford Streets) in Worthington as crews completed the final pavement markings Wednesday on the resurfacing project that began in late July.
The project extended from Interstate 90 to the north junction with Minnesota 60. In addition to resurfacing, the work included sidewalk access improvements, lighting and traffic signal upgrades. The project provides a smoother, safer ride until a more comprehensive project is constructed around 2025.
Central Specialties Inc. of Alexandria was awarded the project with a bid of $1,505,098.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.