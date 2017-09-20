Previously Miss West Fargo, Lizzie Jensen assumes the role of Miss North Dakota 2017 following Cara Mund's coronation as Miss America 2018.

Jensen is a Stillwater, Minn. native and attends Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead, where she is studying to become a surgical assistant.

Jensen's platform issue is #IAmMore, which promotes anti-bullying and self worth. She will begin a statewide school tour to promote her message to students of all ages in October.

The new Miss North Dakota is a vocalist and performed Leonard Cohan's "Hallelujah" at the Miss North Dakota 2017 competition.

Jensen will begin her reign Sept. 25 with appearances in Williston, N.D., the home of the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization.

You can follow Miss North Dakota on all forms of social media @missamericand.