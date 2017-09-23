Mayor suggests public funding for WREDC in question

“There’s been a proposal from amongst funding partners moving away from WREDC as being our prime economic development and maybe bringing that back in house,” Kuhle said. “The proposal would cut funding by 25 percent per year over the next three years and get to a base amount.”

A majority of funding for the public-private economic development organization comes from the city of Worthington, Nobles County and Worthington Public Utilities. The city budgeted $86,000 last year for the WREDC.

“When it comes to economic development and what the city expends in taxpayer dollars, between the three entities, we’re spending $180,000 a year,” Kuhle said. “We have to be accountable to the taxpayers as well. So what are we getting as far as job growth?”

The question, directed at WREDC Executive Director Abraham Algadi and WREDC board chairman Bill Wetering, came as a surprise. Wetering called the approach to the meeting a “fumble,” and said he never expected to hear talk of defunding the WREDC — or have to defend the organization on its merits.

“I’m troubled by being invited here to the meeting now, and this being the first that I’ve heard of this suggestion you’re moving in this direction,” Wetering said. “I understand as the city council you have to make your own policy, but as a normal courtesy, it would have been something that could have been discussed with the board or myself as the chairman.”

Council member Alan Oberloh concurred, and called the meeting a “blindside.”

“I’m looking at the agenda, and it says nothing on here about people going in a different direction,” Oberloh said of the city council agenda, which calls on council to establish the 2018 budget for the WREDC.

Oberloh motioned to provide WREDC with the same $86,000 amount budgeted in 2017, but did not get a second. The meeting ended with no action, and Kuhle said council should host a work session on the topic.

Wetering and Oberloh left the meeting displeased with its direction.

“What are these covert meetings between the mayor and city staff that we don’t know about?” Oberloh said after the meeting. “I never heard about any of this.”