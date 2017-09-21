Mayor suggests public WREDC funding in question

“There’s been a proposal from amongst funding partners moving away from WREDC as being our prime economic development and maybe bringing that back in house,” Kuhle said. “The proposal would cut funding by 25 percent per year over the next three years and get to a base amount.”

A majority of funding for the public-private economic development organization comes from the city of Worthington, Nobles County and Worthington Public Utilities. The city budgeted $86,000 last year for the WREDC.

“When it comes to economic development and what the city expends in taxpayer dollars, between the three entities, we’re spending $180,000 a year,” Kuhle said. “We have to be accountable to the taxpayers as well. So what are we getting as far as job growth?”

