Council passes conflict of interest motion

The resolution, drafted by attorney Mark Shephard, states that Robinson cannot participate in the making of any contract with engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) or any proposals, bids and recommendations that are reasonably likely to involve SEH.

Robinson worked at SEH before he was hired by the city, and thus collected stock in the company. His involvement with recommending SEH as an engineer for the Buss Field project was raised as a potential conflict of interest.

The vote was 2-2, with council members Larry Janssen and Alan Oberloh voting against. As the council was missing Mike Harmon, Mayor Mike Kuhle broke the tie by voting in favor of the motion.

