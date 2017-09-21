Randy and Terrie Roede died in the 11:25 a.m. crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2013 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it entered the median and went into the westbound lanes of the interstate. A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup was westbound and struck the side of the Freightliner’s trailer.

Both the Freightliner and Dodge Ram entered the north ditch with both vehicles catching fire.

Terrie Roede, 64, who was driving the pickup and her husband, 59, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Terry Bodden, 53, of Scotland, S.D., was the driver of the semi. He was not injured.

All three individuals were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.