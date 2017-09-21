Charges: Four Minn. men try to hire underage girls for sex

Dennis John Fix, 46, of Pine City; Deangelo Jermaine Verdell, 33, of South St. Paul; Kevin Allen Frahm, 49, of Hutchinson; and Joshua Duane Kiecker, 36, of Independence; all were charged with felonies in Ramsey County District Court this week following the Aug. 3 sting led by St. Paul police.

The men responded to a post placed by police on Backpage.com advertising an 18-year-old girl for sex, legal documents say. The web site is commonly used to facilitate prostitution and sex-trafficking.

Each of the men responded to the ad and learned through text conversations with the undercover officer that the girl they were planning to meet was actually 15 years old, not 18, charges say.

They were arrested after they showed up at the hotel, authorities said.

One of the men, Verdell, was charged with an additional felony for sending a photograph of his genitalia to the cop he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, according to his criminal complaint.

Three of the four men could not be reached for comment. Kiecker declined to comment.