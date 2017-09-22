Ness to speak in Pipestone on quilting

Ness will bring along samples and tools to share with the audience. The community is invited to bring a sack lunch and eat while listening to the free presentation. Brown Bag lunch programs at the Museum are generally scheduled for the third Thursday of every month from April to October, but the September date has been changed to 28th.

The Pipestone County Museum is located at 113 S. Hiawatha Ave., Pipestone. For more, phone (507) 825-2563.