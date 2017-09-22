Level 3 offender moving to Worthington

Brad Andrew Haugen, 31, will be moving to the 1900 block of Dover Street in Worthington as of Sept. 28. Haugen has served the sentence imposed on him by the court, and is transitioning within the community.

A community notification meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m., Sept. 27 at the Worthington Fire Hall, 830 Second Ave. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Worthington Police Department will be available and present information on public safety.