Homecoming week kicks off Monday

This year’s theme, “Don’t You Forget About Me,” is inspired by the classic motion picture, “The Breakfast Club.”

The homecoming court includes seniors Claire Ludes, Olivia Adams, Annette Weg, Anna Kill, Emma Thuringer, Saida Garcia-Villatoro, Pedro Manzanarez, Tyler Linder, Dominic Burns, Jackson Bonnet, Obang Ojulu and Stewart Merrigan; juniors Jesus Bahena and Nayeli Perez-Blas; sophomores Reynald Marin and Claudia Canas; and freshmen Stephanie Bauman and Jesus Lozano.

Coronation begins at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the high school. The homecoming court will also be presented at half-time of the football game against Belle Plaine, which kicks-off at 7 p.m.

A high school dance will follow the homecoming football game.

Throughout the week, students are encouraged to dress in themed clothing days. At the high school, themes include twin/multiplicity day on Monday, mathletes vs. athletes on Tuesday, wayback Wednesday, class colors on Thursday and school spirit on Friday.

Homecoming week is not just for high school students.

Students at Worthington Middle School and Prairie Elementary will also demonstrate school spirit by participating in their own themed-dress up days.

Middle School dress-up themes are pajama day, Monday; colorful day, Tuesday; career day, Wednesday; character day, Thursday; and spirit day, Friday.

WMS students will have a dance of their own Friday afternoon. There will also be some friendly competition during a seventh vs. eighth grade football game and boys’ and girls’ soccer games.

Students at Prairie Elementary will be introduced to homecoming from high schoolers via a homecoming-themed video produced by Trojan News.

Elementary students will also get to meet the homecoming court during a Wednesday morning visit.

These activities will occur throughout the week all while Prairie students participate in their own themed-dress up days: pajama day, Monday; sports/hat day, Tuesday; dress to impress, Wednesday; class color day, Thursday; and Trojan spirit day, Friday. Elementary class color days are kindergarten, red; first, orange; second, green; third, blue; fourth, purple; specialists, yellow.