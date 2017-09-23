Update on Worthington street projects

Meanwhile, McMillan Street improvements from Ryan’s Road to Oxford Street continue, with reconstruction of the sidewalk and trail. Phase 3 construction continues between Oxford Street and Classy and Sassy, and work on the traffic signal at McMillan and Oxford is still in progress.

Starting Monday, drivers should watch for changes in signal operations at Oxford and McMillan as the signals are updated. The signals have been switched to four-way flashing red, but will be turned off and replaced with four-way stop signs at other times during the update.

Signal updates will result in flashing yellow left turn arrows to replace green balls for the permitted but not protected left turns. Protected left turn (green left arrow) cycles will also be added to the signal sequence for the traffic on McMillan Street approaching the intersection.