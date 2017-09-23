Activists tie themselves to Enbridge property in Bemidji

Garrett Lampson, 25, of White Earth and a fellow activist who asked to be identified only as "T" arrived at the building about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, and have remained tied to the pole since.

Lampson and "T" sat zip-tied to the pole, wrapped in blankets. Others stood in front of a small fire. The group had painted slogans on windows of a building next door to Enbridge.

About eight others, who refer to themselves as water protectors, were also present as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Bemidji police and Beltrami County deputies arrived about 8 a.m. Activists described the police presence as "friendly."

Lampson said he and others are protesting Enbridge in general, rather than a specific pipeline. The Canadian energy company owns a number of oil pipelines and is currently working on a controversial effort to replace the aging Line 3 that flows from Canada and will cross Minnesota on its way to Wisconsin.

"We want to point out the fact that they are and have been for years lying to the American people ... and practicing immoral business practices," Lampson said.

In a statement provided to the Bemidji Pioneer, an Enbridge spokesperson said the company "recognizes the importance of engagement with Tribal nations."

"At the same time, we will not tolerate activities that threaten the safety, security and integrity of our facilities," the statement said. "A peaceful protest could be held anywhere, but trespassing requires the involvement of local law enforcement."

About 10 a.m. two Bemidji police officers approached the group and said Enbridge would allow them to remain tied to the pole for 24 hours. Officers said the rest of the protesters must stay off Enbridge's property, because the company is concerned about the protest getting too large.

The Enbridge office has been the site of civil disobedience in the past. In 2013, Angie Palacio of Bemidji was arrested after handcuffing herself to the building's front door. In February, police investigated after shots were fired at the office's front door and windows. No connection was made between the shooting and anti-pipeline protesters.

Police left the scene about 10:10 a.m.