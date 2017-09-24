Alveda King, founder of Alveda King Ministries, will be the keynote speaker for the rally, said Linda Thorson, director of Concerned Women of America of North Dakota.

Two other area women are also expected to speak about their personal experience with abortion, Thorson said.

Thorson said the event is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. at 803 Belsly Blvd. in Moorhead.

Concerned Women of America is dedicated to seeing government funding for Planned Parenthood end and those dollars shifted to other federally qualified health centers, Thorson said.

Planned Parenthood received $554.6 million in government health services reimbursements and grants, according to the organization's 2015-16 annual report. The overall revenues for Planned Parenthood were more than $1.35 billion that year, the report said.

Thorson, who lives and farms in northeast North Dakota, said Alveda King is a well-known speaker in the pro-life movement.

According to the Alveda King Ministries website, the group promotes "traditional family morals and values, from a Biblical worldview."

Alveda King's father was civil rights activist A.D. King, the younger brother of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For a time, she represented the 28th District in the Georgia House of Representatives.