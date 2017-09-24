Unusual time for GOP in Duluth

"I founded that dinner locally," said Justin Krych, a 39-year-old Esko resident and deputy chair of the 8th Congressional District GOP. "You have Reagan and (Abraham) Lincoln dinners around the state — Lincoln being the founder of the party and Reagan the most prominent Republican president during the last century."

It's President Donald Trump's time now. And for conservative voters in Duluth, where they tend to be vastly outnumbered by liberals, that can mean different things: cause to celebrate for some and challenges for others.

For Krych, a dedicated party climber since high school, the chance to see Republican leadership in the majority on a federal level means, "I'm enjoying things."

But for others, it's been contentious. Becky Hall saw the yard outside her Lakeside home vandalized in late August — toilet paper clinging to the trees and dozens of plastic utensils jabbed into her lawn, spelling out a derogatory Trump slur in one instance.

"You feel hated within your own community," said Hall, one of the more visible Tea Party activists in the city and a candidate for local and state office more than once. "I do love living here, but I can't help but feel a little sense of insecurity and fear."

While Trump won the 8th District resoundingly by 10 points in the November 2016 polls, his voters were outnumbered in Duluth, the district's largest city, by nearly double: 28,845 votes for Hillary Clinton to 14,764 for Trump.

Hall voted for Trump, but he wasn't her first choice. Ted Cruz was.

"I'm still not a cheerleader for Trump," she said. "I keep track of him with a very watchful eye."

She blames Clinton and her notorious "basket of deplorables" campaign comment describing Trump supporters for sowing a more bitter reception of conservatives as a whole.

"She called us irredeemable," Hall said. "Unfortunately, saying things like that reinforces other people's attitudes toward you. It doesn't help anyone. It's dividing us."

Hall appears regularly as the resident conservative on CAT-7 TV's "Harry's Gang" — a political debate program broadcast throughout northern Carlton County. She said she enjoys the give-and-take.

"It's actually kind of fun to be with people who don't necessarily think like you," she said, "but don't own it so much that you become hateful — that you can't handle that person."

Her own situation reminded her of an old neighbor who was fond of posting large George W. Bush signs during his candidacies. The signs were the subject of well-documented vandalism.

"We do have a lot of hurt in our history," Hall said. "America needs a little bit of forgiveness."

Jerry Kortesmaki is the owner of London Road Rental Center — a small-business owner in favor of an even smaller government.

"I'm super conservative," he said.

For Kortesmaki, things haven't changed enough and it's driven him out of the party. He said he can take the slings and arrows associated with his support for Trump.

"I'm comfortable with who I am," he said.

But it's Republican dysfunction since the election that has led him to leave the party — frustrated by internal issues locally and the larger party's inability to get things done for Trump, such as the repeal of Obamacare.

"I'm so fed up," he said. "All they do is fight. The Dems would follow each other off of a cliff."

Kortesmaki's beef with the local party included the aforementioned Reagan dinner.

"I fought to move it to an independent business," he said. "We're supposed to be the party that stands for small business. And where do they move it back to? Another corporately-run business."

Because of the city's progressive leanings, he's likely to trade in Duluth when the time comes. A proposed sales tax increase to fix streets is the most recent insult for a man who only half-jokingly referred to himself as a "professional sales tax collector for the government."

"I grew up here, but when I retire it probably won't be here," Kortesmaki said. "My neighbors are so gullible, I don't know how else to put it. They're told we have to raise taxes to afford to fix streets, but the money is there. We just have to figure out what our wants and needs are."

Kortesmaki would sooner have the city sell off its interests in golf courses and ski hills — divest itself of things he believes shouldn't be the concern of local government.

Meanwhile, Krych can't imagine a better time to be a Duluth Republican.

He's a seven-term officer with the 8th District GOP, and eager to see the statewide endorsement convention come to Duluth in 2018 on June 1-2 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The party will choose its gubernatorial and 8th District congressional candidates at the convention.

"It's very exciting," he said. "I've been doing this for 21 years, since my senior year at Esko High School, and I've been in the minority party my whole life."

Krych said he's been represented in either the Senate or House of Representatives by somebody in his own party only one time — Rep. Chip Cravaack in 2011-13.

Krych said he won't yet support Duluth police lieutenant Pete Stauber, an early candidate for the Republican's 8th District congressional nomination, because it wouldn't be appropriate until other potential candidates have their say.

"But I've heard him speak three times," Krych said, "and I find him a very likable and well-qualified individual."