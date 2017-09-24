"We've had them almost two years now. I have seen nothing but positive reaction," said Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe.

He said when he receives complaints about officers, or calls regarding a case, looking at the video has made it easier to determine what happened.

Sharpe said in some cases people who file complaints about an officer decide not to pursue the matter after finding out a video exists.

In cases where officers collect evidence with a body camera and an individual ends up facing charges, defendants are increasingly pleading guilty when the footage is made available to prosecutors, according to Sharpe.

"Next thing we know, we receive paperwork saying it's pled out. Whether that's due to the cameras, we don't know yet," Sharpe said.

Body cameras cost Dilworth about $6,000 for the first full year for eight cameras.

The city spends about $2,500 a year for storing video data.

Sharpe said that is because officers are judicious in how they shoot video. For example, if an officer gets a call for a loud party, the camera isn't turned on until the officer arrives at the location. If nothing is going on, the camera isn't turned on.

That contrasts with some departments elsewhere, including a number in the Twin Cities, where officers are required to turn on their cameras the moment they are dispatched to a call.

"Our officers haven't had to do that. If we have to make those changes too, that could substantially change our costs," Sharpe added.

Here's what law enforcement officials in other area cities had to say about body cameras:

Fargo

The Fargo Police Department has no plans to move toward body cameras, according to Police Chief David Todd, who explained why: "Right now, my priority is to move toward adequate staffing for the department and the city is doing its best to meet those requests."

Todd estimated it would cost about $250,000 to equip more than 100 officers with body cameras and he said there would be additional costs for storing the data they produce.

Todd said the department recently reached its capacity for storing video from in-car cameras in the department's approximately 50 squad cars.

"If I were to equip all my officers with body cameras, can you imagine the storage that would take?" Todd said, adding that equipment and storage costs aren't the only concern.

"To manage all that data, I would need at least two full-time technicians," Todd said.

"Once you get that stuff, it's the personnel costs and the man-hour costs that kill you," Todd added.

Moorhead

The Moorhead, Minn., Police Department has video cameras in squad cars and officers use digital audio recorders, but the department is still evaluating body cameras, according to Lt. Tory Jacobson.

"At this time we continue to evaluate technologies and consider the best solutions to the many challenges that the collection of the large amount of data would bring if we were to go to body cameras someday," Jacobson said.

He said expense is one of the issues and added that body cameras can be limited as to the perspectives they can provide in any given situation.

Cass County

The Cass County, N.D., Sheriff's Office has chosen not to implement body cameras and the decision is not necessarily a cost issue, according to Sgt. Tim Briggeman, a spokesman for the department.

"The patrol command body reevaluates the body camera logistics every six months or so and, at this time, our office has decided not to go in that direction," Briggeman said.

The department currently has cameras in all of its marked squad cars and patrol officers have audio recorders.

"We feel our deputies are adequately equipped to use said equipment should a situation arise where a review may be needed," Briggeman said.

Clay County

"It's not that we're against it. Our stand right now is we can't afford it. That's the problem," Clay County, Minn., Sheriff Bill Bergquist said of body cameras.

Matt Sirro, chief deputy, said another major reason the sheriff's department is going slow when it comes to body cameras is the current project to construct a new jail and law enforcement center in Moorhead, which he said brings with it many unknowns as far as final costs are concerned.

West Fargo

West Fargo Police Chief Heith Janke provided a written statement when asked whether the department used, or planned to adopt, body cameras:

"The West Fargo Police does not currently utilize body cameras," wrote Janke.

"The West Fargo Police Department currently utilizes audio and visual recordings from all patrol vehicles. Each patrol officer is outfitted with an audio recorder on their uniform that connects directly to the video in the in-car camera system," Janke added.

He did not comment on whether body cameras were being considered.