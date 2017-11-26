Now, it may be used overseas for the first time.

A group from St. Paul headed to Ireland on Friday, Nov. 24, to tell officials there about the success of the program.

Since adopting the procedures, reports of domestic violence in St. Paul have declined and the conviction rate for domestic cases increased, according to statistics from police and the St. Paul city attorney's office.

"We've been able to interrupt and stop these cycles of violence," said St. Paul Police Senior Cmdr. Axel Henry.

The Blueprint for Safety provides inter-agency guidelines on how the criminal justice system should respond to domestic violence crimes, according to Bree Adams Bill, St. Paul Blueprint for Safety program director at the St. Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project.

It's a policy that covers everything from the 911 call, to the police response, the role of domestic violence advocacy groups, prosecution and probation.

"All these agencies share information with each other and build upon the information they've received, so at the end of the criminal legal process the judge has the best picture possible of what is happening in this battering or domestic violence relationship," Adams Bill said. "Essentially, victims are safer and offenders are held more accountable."

The city attorney's office reported a 64 percent conviction rate for domestic violence cases last year, compared with 52 percent in 2012. More than half the convictions were for cases that could be increased to felonies because of past domestic violence convictions.

The number of reports that St. Paul officers wrote last year about domestic violence—1,053—was down 18 percent compared with 2012.

Adams Bill said, anecdotally, she credits the decrease to individual victims not having to call the police multiple times about their abuser "because of the increased response the very first time." She also said the Blueprint also has allowed police to have a standardized way of categorizing domestic violence calls, so the counts are more accurate.

Five of the 21 homicides in St. Paul this year have been related to domestic violence, which officials say is a grim reminder of the importance of the Blueprint for Safety.

Recently, prosecutors charged Andre Antwan Duprey, 29, in the murder of his longtime girlfriend Phanny Phay in their Highland Park apartment. There were no St. Paul police reports alleging domestic abuse that involved Duprey and Phay's brother said the family had not seen signs of trouble.

Family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and more "can support victims of domestic violence by first of all believing them and listening to them, but also connecting them to a confidential advocacy agency like mine," Adams Bill said.

In 2016, a group from Ireland came to St. Paul to learn about the Blueprint and they've been gathering information since. Bringing the Blueprint to Ireland would require political and community will—the country currently doesn't have a law saying domestic violence is a crime, Adams Bill said.

A domestic violence advocacy group in Ireland secured funding to bring four officials from St. Paul. St. Paul police and the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project are each covering the cost of one staff person to go.

Christy James, a survivor of domestic violence in St. Paul, made the trip and said she hopes her story could help others.

"It's hard to reach out for help when you're broken and afraid," James said. "I want to tell people to speak up—there is help when you're in need."

For help

The St. Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project is at 651-645-2824. Throughout Minnesota, people can call the Day One Crisis Line at 866-223-1111.