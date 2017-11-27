Search
    Fire claims home in rural Fulda

    By Karl Evers-Hillstrom Today at 12:08 p.m.
    Remains of a house fire, which took place early Monday morning south of Iona and west of Fulda in Nobles County, are shown. (Karl Evers-Hillstrom / The Globe)

    FULDA — A house located south of Iona and west of Fulda in Nobles County was reduced to rubble in the early hours of Monday morning.

    A passerby alerted authorities of the fire at 3:50 a.m. When the Fulda Fire Department arrived on the scene, the house was already in ruins.

    The house, owned by David Henning and located on the corner of 110th Street and Knauf Avenue, was declared a total loss. Nobody was hurt, as the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to Dave Baumhoefner, Fulda Fire Department chief.

    A fire marshal is currently investigating the incident. The cause, as of now, is unknown.

