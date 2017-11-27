Fire claims home in rural Fulda

A passerby alerted authorities of the fire at 3:50 a.m. When the Fulda Fire Department arrived on the scene, the house was already in ruins.

The house, owned by David Henning and located on the corner of 110th Street and Knauf Avenue, was declared a total loss. Nobody was hurt, as the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to Dave Baumhoefner, Fulda Fire Department chief.

A fire marshal is currently investigating the incident. The cause, as of now, is unknown.