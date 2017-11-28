Suspended USD football player indicted in second rape case

Dale Williamson Jr., 21, was indicted last week on a second-degree rape charge stemming from an incident in Clay County last March 3.

The county is home to the Vermillion university.

Williamson is accused of sexually assaulting another person through "the use of force, coercion, or threat of immediate and great bodily harm against the victim." No other details have been released.

Williamson turned himself in last Thursday, and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Last month, Williamson Jr. and Danny Rambo Jr., 20, were suspended from the USD football team after a woman accused them of sexual assault at an off-campus residence. Both men have been charged with rape in that case.