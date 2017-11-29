The Cass County Sheriff's Office shared on its Facebook page the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 28, that three people are in custody and cooperating with an investigation surrounding a fatal shooting Sunday, Nov. 12, in Cass Lake, Minn.

For two weeks authorities were searching for Anthony John Larose, 28, Sara Renae Larose, 41, and 25-year-old Ileisha Lynee Guinn. All three are from Cass Lake and connected to the homicide of a woman found with a gunshot wound to the head.

A 24-year-old Cass Lake man, Brandon Joseph Roy, has been in custody since the day of the shooting and now faces second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery charges. Roy knew the victim, whose identity is being withheld from the public.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Cass County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for assisting in the investigation.