PBK returns purchase agreement to city of Worthington with changes
WORTHINGTON — Below is a press release from PBK Real Estate, LLC, developer of a proposed movie theater:
“Brian Pellowski of PBK received in early November another purchase agreement from the city for the purchase of land on Highway 59 North to build a movie theater on. This was one of several agreements going back and forth since July of 2016. After a few revisions, the purchase agreement was received by the city on Tuesday of this week.
“Kevin Donovan, a partner in the project, was quoted as saying, ‘We’ve kicked this can down the road for almost 2 years and we hope the city accepts this most recent agreement. It’s now back in the city’s court to agree to these changes. There are a few contingencies to be resolved, including getting the title work done.'"