In a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 28, Circuit Court Judge Douglas Hoffman ignored a plea bargain and sentenced Tony Ledbetter to 45 years in prison on three charges of aggravated assault, according to the Lincoln County clerk of courts office.

He was given 15 years on each of the three counts to run consecutively.

The plea deal had called for prosecutors asking for no more than 30 years.

State's attorney Amanda Eden didn't return a phone call asking for her comment on the sentence.

Before Ledbetter was sentenced, the victim addressed him and said that she plays the attack over in her mind every day and that it affects her emotionally and physically, according to a KELO-LAND TV report. She said she looks at her scarred body and wonders why anyone could do such unthinkable things.

Ledbetter was accused of sitting on the woman and slicing off her nipples with a pair of scissors during an argument last year, said court documents.

He apologized in court on Tuesday. However, the victim also asked Ledbetter when she spoke, "Do you feel like a man?"