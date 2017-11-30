That is the case for a semi-truck driver near Thief River Falls who was attempting to haul a 36-foot-wide shed down a gravel road Sunday, Nov. 19, without proper permits or an escort vehicle.

As a result, a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy was forced to call in a state trooper to come to the scene to help navigate proper commercial vehicle laws, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The trooper then cited the driver of the semi-truck for various violations, according to state patrol, but did not state what specific violations the driver was cited for.