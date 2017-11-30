Teen critically injured when semi rear-ends horse and buggy

David Miller, of Staples, was injured on Thursday, Nov. 30, on Highway 210 in northern Todd County, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

The horse and buggy were westbound on Highway 210 between Hewitt and Staples. A semi-truck driven by Douglas Calkins, 60, of Deerwood, also was westbound and rear-ended the horse and buggy.

Miller was thrown onto the roadway. The teen was flown to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with life-threatening injuries.