The job of FAST Enterprises will be to ensure that the state's troubled new computer system, known as MNLARS, can take on driver's licenses before an October 2018 deadline to ensure the state's licenses comply with new federal Real ID requirements.

MNLARS thus far has been criticized for the way it has processed — or not — vehicle license registration and titles since a rollout in July.

The plan was always for MNLARS (Minnesota License and Registration System) to handle driver's licenses as well, but shortcomings of the $90 million system have made some lawmakers wonder aloud whether the system and the state departments involved are up to the task of taking on the new burdens amid what was already to be a rollout of a new driver's license design.

Real ID refers to a regimen set into law by the federal government in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It sets standards for driver's licenses that will be required at federal checkpoints like airports or military bases.

Several state officials overseeing the transition have said they will be ready to process the new licenses by October, and on Wednesday, state information technology officials said FAST Enterprises' experience in setting up Real ID-compliant systems in 11 other states gives them confidence.

"We are committed to building a system that ensures all Minnesotans are able to access the services they need, in compliance with state and federal timelines," MNIT Services Commissioner Thomas A. Baden Jr. said in a statement. "Bringing in FAST Enterprises — which has repeatedly proven its ability to deliver this product on-time, without problems or delays — is the best possible way to modernize our driver and vehicle services, and provide Minnesotans the quality, timely services they expect and deserve."

"It is important to get this right and get it done on time," Public Safety Commissioner Mona Dohman said in a statement. "There are few services in state government as important or fundamental in the lives and businesses of Minnesotans than obtaining a driver's license. It is essential for our work, our livelihoods, and our way of life, and the State of Minnesota is committed to delivering that service."