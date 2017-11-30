In a Facebook post Thursday evening, the Red Lake Police Department said crews using underwater remote-operated vehicles "managed to locate foot imprints on the lake bottom and eventually discovered a green fisherman's boot that most likely belongs to one of the missing fisherman."

The search for 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu and a 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified by officials, has now reached its fourth week. The two disappeared the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 6, when their Red Lake Fisheries boat capsized on Lower Red Lake. The third man on the boat, 32-year-old Dominick Johnson, was able to swim to shore and survived.

Members of the St. Louis County Search and Rescue Team arrived Thursday morning to help in the search efforts with Red Lake Law Enforcement, Red Lake Fire Department and Leech Lake Conservation Officers. The teams used five remote-operated underwater vehicles as well as a cadaver dog in the search and will continue efforts through the weekend, the post said.

Teams from the Stutsman County (N.D.) and Valley Rescue from Fargo also aided in the search on Monday-Wednesday, using remote vehicles and a cadaver dog. The groups covered and eliminated vast search areas working with Red Lake and Leech Lake agencies.

"We can't express enough gratitude to all the outside search and rescue agencies offering assistance to Red Lake so far," the post said.

Earlier this week, the Red Lake Tribal Council announced a donation fund for the families of the missing fishermen has been created at First National Bank Bemidji.

"Any monetary donation made would be greatly appreciated and can be deposited under the account: Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians — Fishermen Benefit Account," the council announced in a Facebook post.