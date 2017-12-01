Bell ringers sought for county Salvation Army campaign
WORTHINGTON — The Salvation Army of Nobles County is seeking volunteers to "Ring the Bell" for Salvation Army to help children and families in need here in Nobles County.
This is the largest fundraiser of the year for The Salvation Army of Nobles County. Eighty-eight percent of the money donated in Nobles County stays right here in Nobles County to help neighbors and friends (the other 12 percent goes to World Services).
Two-hour time slot options are available at one of four Worthington locations: Hy-Vee, Shopko, Schwalbach Ace Hardware and Runnings. Visit the online schedule and volunteer registration form at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/508044aacac2fa5f94-2017 to schedule a time slot today, or call Cindy at (507) 329-6571 to schedule a time.