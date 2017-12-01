Bell ringers sought for county Salvation Army campaign

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for The Salvation Army of Nobles County. Eighty-eight percent of the money donated in Nobles County stays right here in Nobles County to help neighbors and friends (the other 12 percent goes to World Services).

Two-hour time slot options are available at one of four Worthington locations: Hy-Vee, Shopko, Schwalbach Ace Hardware and Runnings. Visit the online schedule and volunteer registration form at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/508044aacac2fa5f94-2017 to schedule a time slot today, or call Cindy at (507) 329-6571 to schedule a time.