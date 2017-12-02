New Fifth Judicial District judges named

Ferrazzano is currently an assistant state public defender on the public defender trial team and is the mayor of Tracy. He also serves on the board of the Sanford Tracy Hospital, the Tracy Economic Development Authority and is a member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences.

Timmerman currently serves as the Faribault County Attorney.

He is also a volunteer EMT for Blue Earth Ambulance Service, a member of the Faribault Martin Jackson Drug Court and a martial arts instructor and owner of Timmerman Tae Kwon Do.

Nicholas Anderson, Cottonwood County Attorney, and Stephen Lindee, Watonwan County Attorney, were also considered to fill the vacancy.

Minnesota’s Fifth Judicial District consists of Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock and Watonwan counties.