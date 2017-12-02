"The sky was getting redder every moment," led one paragraph — words similar to the ones Martha Westlund used to describe what her father reported seeing as a Great Lakes sailor hundreds of miles away.

"My dad was on the boats, so he was in Detroit that night," she said. "He said he saw the sky was so red and he wondered what it was. In those days, they didn't have (instant) news, you know? He didn't know until a long time later."

Westlund, 102, was sitting at the dining room table in her home on Grand Lake in Saginaw, Minnesota, late last month, recalling what she could of the fire.

The red sky her father, August Wickstrom, was seeing possibly came a day or more after the blaze as the haze of smoke filtered the sunlight, causing vivid sunrises and sunsets and leaving him to question how it was those skies came to be.

A farm life

August and Augusta Wickstrom lived on a farm northwest of Duluth, near the Cloquet River and just south of Taft.

They were Swedes who came to the United States together and would raise two daughters, including Westlund's younger sister, Eleanore. When August wasn't sailing, the couple both shared and divided the chores.

"We had about 10 cows," Westlund said. "Mom had the turkeys and chickens and my dad had the sheep."

It was hard living, but "a happy life," Westlund recalled. It was her responsibility to carry water into the house from the pump, her blond hair bobbing as she balanced herself with a bucket in each hand. The girls learned to milk cows and they picked potatoes.

Years after the great fire, when Westlund was in her teens, the family would ease through the Great Depression on the strength of its self-sufficiency.

"I don't remember much of the fire," Westlund said, "but I remember the Depression. We were on the farm, so we had everything we needed. Mother canned and we always had plenty to eat."

The girls attended the one-room Cloquet River School before moving up to Proctor High School.

"We didn't have the things the Proctor kids had that worked on the railroad — their parents," Westlund said. "Not nice clothes, but mom sewed and, sure, we were just happy."

August passed away at 75, and Augusta carried on until she was almost 101. Her grandson, Gary Westlund, recalled a woman whose body wore the toll of her long and oftentimes hard life.

"Her legs were beat up from cows kicking her and stepping on her feet," he said from his own mother's home overlooking Grand Lake. "Her hands were always cold in the winter time."

On the lake

Sometime around her high school graduation in 1933, Martha Westlund met her future husband, Joy Emanuel Westlund, at one of the dance halls between Twig and Saginaw.

They parlayed waltzes and the schottische into a date that carried on through 65 years of marriage until 2003, when he died peacefully at home.

Joy was named for "the joy of Christ and the promise of Emanuel," said his obituary. He became a "highly touted" heavy equipment operator, working projects across the country, including major dams and the Alaska Highway.

He built what is now the Westlund Road which reaches part-way up the eastern edge of Grand Lake. In addition to their home, the couple owned a series of summer cabins, which Martha managed as her husband was away. Following his retirement, they ended each day by watching the sunset from a second-floor outdoor balcony overlooking the lake.

The couple raised four children — a daughter, Diane, and three boys, Gary, Terry and Tim.

"We lived in the lake — the kids and I," Martha said. "And we'd row a boat. We didn't have a motor until later."

Many years before she and Joy moved to the lake, when the Cloquet fire came, some of the Saginaw residents sought refuge on the water as what seemed like hell raged around it.

"The lake was full of boats — that's what I heard," she said. "This area was all covered by fire and across Twig. All burned."

'Oh thank goodness'

At the Twig store, just south of where she was raised, "a Baby Ruth was the best bar a person could get for a nickel," Westlund said, punctuating her many recollections with tiny gasps and tee-hee giggles.

The oldest living graduate of Proctor High, Westlund and five other centenarians were celebrated in October at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center as part of the Northland Senior Expo. A short biography was read aloud and noted her love of pontooning and prowess with gardening, knitting and fishing.

"Martha always has a positive attitude," her daughter-in-law Cindy Shelton told the News Tribune. "It's constant — there's never not a positive moment in her life."

Westlund doesn't leave her home much anymore. She marvels at the changes she's seen in her lifetime, from kerosene lamps to the power lines that run outside her home. She's put away some of the biggest changes — no longer using a cellphone or replying to people on her expired email account.

Instead, she enjoys watching the local news and game shows, reading the newspaper and taking in the birds and other sights outside her windows.

"Chickadees, nuthatches, woodpeckers," she said. "Oh, a big woodpecker hit the window today. It went 'bang.' I was so afraid he was hurt."

But it wasn't — a pileated woodpecker with its telltale black and red markings.

"He hit so hard," she added.

Outside her window, the slightest snow fell — as if on cue and creating a snow globe-like effect.

The season encompassing the great October fire she was asked to recall had been a hot and dry one, Westlund said. It only took the spark of a train to set the Northland ablaze.

"I remember they built little homes for people that lost their homes," she said. "So many settlers lost family. It was sad. You knew they lost friends and homes or cattle — everything."

With her father out working on the Great Lakes, a 3-year-old Westlund was inside the family's tiny log home with her mother and 1-year-old sister.

Her mother, Augusta, had packed a trunk in the center of the home, Westlund said, and a horse-drawn buggy awaited them outside if needed.

"Oh, we were so lucky," Westlund said — her keen memory drifting as far back as it could go. "The fire was quite a ways away. My mother said, 'If the fire comes this way we'll go north.' But it turned. The wind changed ... and it moved more toward Duluth. Oh thank goodness, it didn't come our way."