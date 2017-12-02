Yoga, test prep or robotics? Let the students decide

Welcome to Flex Time, a new 40-minute period offered twice a week that allows students to get extra academic help or connect with staff and other students who share common interests.

Students can choose from dozens of activities. They can study for an exam, work on a group project, lift weights or do yoga. They can act in a play, join a hunting club, learn photography, play board or video games or study Japanese culture.

"They're encouraged to try something different each week," said Carissa ­Keister, a spokeswoman for the district. "They get to try things, get to know different people and develop new skills and hobbies."

Ava Yokanovich, 18, a senior, usually spends the time studying in the library, but she's also met with her physics teacher and worked with her counselor on her Common Application for college.

"I'm busy after school with sports and such," said Ava, the school's student-body president. "And in the mornings, I'm always doing things as well, so it's really nice to have a minute, even if it's just to catch your breath during the day."

Students sign up for Flex Time via an app. Once they report to their activity of choice, they must remain in that activity for the entire period.

Brandon, 18, and Will Frisch, 17, recently spent their 40 minutes building functional circuits for their Accelerated Chemistry Physics II lab.

Finding time to work together outside of class can be difficult given their busy schedules, Brandon said.

"It's really helpful because otherwise I'd have to come in after school or come in before school," said Will, a junior who plays year-round baseball for the Minnesota Blizzard. "I'm sometimes able to do that, but not all the time."

Their teacher, Dennis Symalla, said the new schedule has its pros and cons.

"The good is that you can see a lot of kids take ­advantage of it," Symalla said, pointing to the more than 35 students camped out in his classroom. "This group is studying for a test. This group is finishing a lab, and there's a group doing robotics. They're all here voluntarily."

Another plus to Flex Time: students who don't have after-school transportation now have a chance to join the school's robotics team.

"We're attracting more kids," said Symalla, who advises the team. "I'm willing to bet that out of 20 kids, seven of them came from this Flex Time schedule."

The trade-off is less time in the classroom for students to do homework, Symalla said.

"The bad stuff is that I had to give up class time — 16 minutes a week," he said. "That means they have a little more homework that they'll have to do at home."

Why it works

Principal Rob Bach said some teachers were skeptical of the new schedule, but "once they saw what kinds of things they can do, the potential that they have to do things with kids on a relationship level, on an extracurricular level, above and beyond a classroom-enrichment level ... they're all in," he said.

Students, too, have embraced it. "It's a de-stressor in and of itself," Bach said. "But when they can choose something that they like, it gives them another reason to come (to school) and another reason to plug in."

Flex Time is designed to promote academic equity by giving all students a chance to have individualized access to teachers and resources during school hours, he said.

"When you talk about kids who are struggling in class, a lot of times the teachers' first response is, 'Well, hey, come meet me after school or before school,' " Bach said. "School starts at 7:40 (a.m.), and it can be difficult for students to get to school before that."

After school, students may not have transportation if they stay late, or they may need to leave to meet family commitments or go to work. "This was intentionally designed to be a way to address that," Bach said.

English teacher Chelsea Dodds spends her Tuesday Flex Time providing academic support. On Thursdays, she dons black yoga pants, takes off her shoes, dims her classroom lights and puts on a yoga video.

"I love it," said Dodds, who teaches ninth-grade English. "I like that the kids just get a breather. They get a break in their day, and they can choose what they want to do."

About a dozen girls — many of them members of the school's hockey team — practiced yoga with a "Yoga With Adriene" video from YouTube projected on the wall.

"OK, lower down. Chaturanga into up dog," said Adriene Mishler on the video. "All the way down to cobra, inhale. Open your heart. Exhale. Release."

Maya Yokanovich, Ava's twin sister and a captain of the hockey team, said the yoga class gave her and her teammates a chance to stretch before their big game that night against Tartan High School.

"I like it because with our busy schedules ... it's nice to have a little extra time to get some stuff done," she said.

Assistant Principal Matt Kraft said research shows that a flexible schedule can help improve a student's social and emotional well-being. "One out of six high school students are experiencing some kind of depression or anxiety," Kraft said. "But we're seeing a lot fewer issues pop up with students (this year)."

Other schools have it, too

Stillwater educators studied similar flexible-scheduling programs at Mahtomedi, Mounds View and Centennial before implementing theirs.

Kraft said Stillwater decided to offer Flex Time at 10 a.m. so students who leave school to study at the Northeast Metro 916 Secondary Technical Center or other programs would be able to participate. "We want every student to have the opportunity to get involved," he said.

One of the most popular Flex Time activities is video gaming, which takes place in Stacy Bartlett's classroom.

"We're supposed to max out at 30, but I usually have about 40," Bartlett said. "Some are building a computer. Some are playing games. Some are playing games against each other. Some of them are playing on their phones. ... It's kind of like recess for the big kids."

Bartlett, who teaches biology and coding, said playing video games is a great stress reliever. "This is how they unwind," she said. "To me, that's important. Plus, there's a lot of collaboration that goes on with gaming."

Near the front of the room, Jonathan Browne, 16, and Alec Martsching, 17, were building a computer from scratch.

"I started building it a few years ago at Oak-Land (Junior High), but then it got stripped down for parts," Browne said. "I thought, 'Well, you may as well just start rebuilding it because most of the main components are there.' I was, like, 'Why not? I could have a new computer.' "

Out in the hallway, Hunter Hippel, one of the online editors-in-chief for the Pony Express student newspaper, sat on a comfy chair and edited copy.

Hippel, who also writes a sports blog at hippelsportshub.com, said he wasn't a fan of Flex Time when it started.

"When they first debuted it, I was kind of annoyed because I'm the kind of person who likes to use their time efficiently," Hippel said. "I just thought, like, 'Why do we have to have an extra hour? Why can't we go home an hour early?' "

Hippel does his homework right when he gets home from school — "my mom's been making me do that since I was in fifth grade," he said.

"But what I started to realize was that when I did have stuff to do, (Flex Time) was extremely useful," he said. "I got a ton done, and it saved me a ton of time after school. It comes up pretty clutch when you need it."